Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Road
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION BARCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION SHIRLYN BARCH


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION SHIRLYN BARCH Obituary
BARCH MARION SHIRLYN

Resident of Monroeville, PA, died November 3, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on October 3, 1932 in Elizabeth, PA. In 1953, she married Anthony and they enjoyed 53 years together until his passing. She is survived by her children, Arthur, James, David, Dwayne, and Cindy Niznik; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Marion graduated from the Catherine McAuley Practical Nurse School in 1970 and dedicated her career to elder care. An avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and loved to cook. At her request, no funeral service will be held. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January, 10, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Marion's name to the Cross Roads Food Pantry, Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -