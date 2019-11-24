|
BARCH MARION SHIRLYN
Resident of Monroeville, PA, died November 3, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on October 3, 1932 in Elizabeth, PA. In 1953, she married Anthony and they enjoyed 53 years together until his passing. She is survived by her children, Arthur, James, David, Dwayne, and Cindy Niznik; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Marion graduated from the Catherine McAuley Practical Nurse School in 1970 and dedicated her career to elder care. An avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and loved to cook. At her request, no funeral service will be held. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January, 10, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Marion's name to the Cross Roads Food Pantry, Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019