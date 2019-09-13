Home

Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Age 22, of Sewickley, PA passed away surrounded by her family, on September 1, 2019. Daughter of Paula Brenner Barkin and the late Michael J. Barkin, Sr.; mother of Zoey Barkin-Peretti; granddaughter of Clarence and Linda Brenner, George Barkin and the deceased Debra Ann Cameron; sister of Michael J. Barkin, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Impact Church, 330 Hookstown Grade Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108 (The Old Airport Ice Arena). A casual event. All those who knew and cared for Marisa and her family are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to; NAMI-The National Assn. of Mental Health. Arrangements by COLE FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
