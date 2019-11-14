|
|
KENNA, M.D. MARITA D.
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Dr. Marita D. Kenna. Sister of Jean Maley (the late Chet Maley) and Virginia Hofmeister (the late Conrad Hofmeister) and the late Jerome Kenna, Regis Kenna, Walter Kenna, Roberta White, Fr. Richard Kenna, Edward Kenna, Gerard Kenna and Margaret Balest. Also survived by over 50 nieces and nephews. Close friend of William "Bill" Lauer. A resident of Oakland, Dr. Kenna was a graduate of Marquette Medical School and practiced Pediatrics and Psychiatry in numerous Pittsburgh hospitals. She was also a faculty member of the University of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m. Remembrances in Dr. Kenna's name may be made to Jesuits Maryland province. (mdsj.org.)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019