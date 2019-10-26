|
LORAH MARITA "COOKIE" (BAUSMAN)
Cookie was 68 years old when she passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 with her daughter and best friend by her side. Originally from Reading, PA she lived most of her life in Pittsburgh, PA, also living near Washington, DC and Orlando, FL, before returning to Pittsburgh. She was a devoted daughter, a loyal wife, a proud and loving mother and grandmother and a true friend. Cookie is survived by her beloved children, daughter, Heather (Ken) and son, Shawn (Christine); grandson, Jt and granddaughter, Alyssa. Her sister, Patricia Golembiewski (Ed) resides in Gordonville, PA and her brother, Harry Bausman lives in Sumter, SC. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Ann, Debbie, Michael and Tina who she was very close to. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Lorah; parents, Harry and Catharine Bausman; her in-laws, Anne and Paul Lorah; and her sister, Catharine (Sister Marita Dorothy, IHM) and Edward Richard also known as Ted Bausman. Cookie was born April 1951 in Reading, PA. After marriage and children she sought a career in nursing. She was passionate about her calling and was an unwavering advocate for her patients. She loved her work but also loved crafting, sewing, cooking, gardening, playing pinnacle and her cats. But above all, she loved her children and grandchildren. She delighted in talking about them and spending time with them. A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Cookie, will be held this Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Noon (12 p.m.), at a private residence in Mt. Lebanon. All family and friends are welcome. Please call 412-841-2377 or 412-780-3797for address and/or directions. The family has set up a memorial fund in Cookie's honor to purchase a book(s), Warrior Goddess Training written by HeatherAsh Amara to be donated to domestic violence centers across America, so that every woman may know her worth and be her own strongest advocate. Memorial donations may be sent to Heather Lorah, 546 East McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317 or make a Friends & Family donation via www.paypal.me/HeatherLorah.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019