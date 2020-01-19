|
Born May 1, 1927 passed away January 16, 2020, of Level Green, PA and Northport, FL. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late William H. "Buzz" James; mother to her beloved fur baby, Sunny; mother of two loving children: Kathleen Lybarger and William H. (Kimberly) James, Jr.; loving grandmother of Roger (Jennifer), Brian (Laura), Elizabeth and Michael Lybarger; great-grandmother of Domenique Wells; she also leaves behind many loving cousins and a family of friends in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or All But Furgotten 70 Carpenter Ln., Irwin, PA 15642. Friends and family will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in Christ the Divine Shepherd, St. Bartholomew Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020