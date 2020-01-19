Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd, St. Bartholomew Church.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd, St. Bartholomew Church.
MARJORIE A. JAMES


1927 - 2020
MARJORIE A. JAMES Obituary
JAMES MARJORIE A.

Born May 1, 1927 passed away January 16, 2020, of Level Green, PA and Northport, FL. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late William H. "Buzz" James; mother to her beloved fur baby, Sunny; mother of two loving children: Kathleen Lybarger and William H. (Kimberly) James, Jr.; loving grandmother of Roger (Jennifer), Brian (Laura), Elizabeth and Michael Lybarger; great-grandmother of Domenique Wells; she also leaves behind many loving cousins and a family of friends in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or All But Furgotten 70 Carpenter Ln., Irwin, PA 15642. Friends and family will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in Christ the Divine Shepherd, St. Bartholomew Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
