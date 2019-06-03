|
NESTLER MARJORIE A. (JUST)
Age 82, of Greentree, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Franklin Nestler; mother of Cheryl (David) Young, Lori (Albert) Timczyk, David (Lynne) Nestler and Richard (Melissa) Nestler; grandmother of Ashley Young, David Richard Young, Jessica Timczyk, Daniel Nestler, Tyler Nestler, Devin Nestler, Richelle Nestler, Dalton Nestler and the late Johnathon Young, Michael Young and Faith Nestler; sister of Fred (Elizabeth) Just and Karen Just. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Union Presbyterian Church, 6165 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136 at 6 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019