Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
MARJORIE A. (DEAL) TRAPP

MARJORIE A. (DEAL) TRAPP Obituary
TRAPP MARJORIE A. (DEAL)

Age 83, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Laura (Michael) Gaertner and Norman Trapp, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Gaertner, Alyssa (Bob) Feltes, and Thomas Trapp; proud great-grandmother of Bobby, Jr., Karlee and Owen; also survived by her brother, James (Linda) Deal; sister, Kathryn Grant; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth J. (Barrett) Deal; brother, Harry "Bob" (Donna) Deal; and niece, Kathryn Hurley. Marjorie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 412-856-4747. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
