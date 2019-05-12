|
TRAPP MARJORIE A. (DEAL)
Age 83, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Laura (Michael) Gaertner and Norman Trapp, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Gaertner, Alyssa (Bob) Feltes, and Thomas Trapp; proud great-grandmother of Bobby, Jr., Karlee and Owen; also survived by her brother, James (Linda) Deal; sister, Kathryn Grant; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth J. (Barrett) Deal; brother, Harry "Bob" (Donna) Deal; and niece, Kathryn Hurley. Marjorie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 412-856-4747. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019