MASTERSON MARJORIE ANN (GNAGEY)

Age 89, of Dormont, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born on May 26, 1929 in Warren, PA to the late James and Ruth Gnagey; wife of the late Thomas Masterson; beloved mother of Ann (Wade) Bryant, Patti (Ron) Dedes; Kathy (Joe) Chavez, Tom Masterson and Joe Masterson; cherished grandmother of Scott (Kim) Bryant, Stacy (Travis) Noll, Ryan (Mary Beth) Dedes, Colin (Erin) Dedes, Darren Dedes, Jean (Chris) Hostage, Jane Chavez, Joe Chavez and Megan Masterson; dear great-grandmother of Maddie and Cooper Noll, Matthew Bryant, Logan, Reagan and Savannah Dedes, Ella, Casen and Cameron Dedes; loving sister of Mary (Bud) Allen, Joanne (the late Jack) White, Genevieve Scalise, Virginia (Jim) Watt and Kathie (the late John) Jerome; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marjorie was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, serving on many committees and as a Eucharist Minister. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, May 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.