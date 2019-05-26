Home

MARJORIE ANN (GNAGEY) MASTERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARJORIE ANN (GNAGEY) MASTERSON Obituary
MASTERSON MARJORIE ANN (GNAGEY)

Age 89, of Dormont, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born on May 26, 1929 in Warren, PA to the late James and Ruth Gnagey; wife of the late Thomas Masterson; beloved mother of Ann (Wade) Bryant, Patti (Ron) Dedes; Kathy (Joe) Chavez, Tom Masterson and Joe Masterson; cherished grandmother of Scott (Kim) Bryant, Stacy (Travis) Noll, Ryan (Mary Beth) Dedes, Colin (Erin) Dedes, Darren Dedes, Jean (Chris) Hostage, Jane Chavez, Joe Chavez and Megan Masterson; dear great-grandmother of Maddie and Cooper Noll, Matthew Bryant, Logan, Reagan and Savannah Dedes, Ella, Casen and Cameron Dedes; loving sister of Mary (Bud) Allen, Joanne (the late Jack) White, Genevieve Scalise, Virginia (Jim) Watt and Kathie (the late John) Jerome; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marjorie was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, serving on many committees and as a Eucharist Minister. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, May 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon,  on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
