NICKEL SISTER MARJORIE ANN

Age 88, of Kingston, former principal of Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, passed away on May 24, 2019. Marjorie Ann Nickel was born October 13, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Frank G. and Colette B. (Gaugler) Nickel. She had two older brothers, Frank and Robert, and one younger brother, Bernard, who died tragically at a young age. After the early death of his wife, Marjorie's father remarried. He and her stepmother had two more children, Marjorie's sister, Donna, and her brother, Albert. Her brothers Robert, Frank, and Albert have predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Donna, and also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 31, at the Providence House, 363 Bishop's Hwy., Kingston, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Providence House. Interment will be in Our Lady of Divine Providence Cemetery, Kingston. Donations may be made in Sr. Nickel's memory to the Sisters of the Divine Providence, 363 Bishop's Hwy., Kingston, MA 02364. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. ﻿SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME,﻿ Kingston.