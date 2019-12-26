|
STEVENSON MARJORIE B. (BOYLE)
On Monday, December 23, 2019, age 94, of Wilkins Twp. Loving mother of David W. Stevenson (Anne) of Gibsonia, Barbara Willis (William) of Virginia Beach, and James D. Stevenson (Lindi) of Midlothian, VA. Cherished grandmother of Bryan W. Stevenson (Heidi), Katherine A. Caruso (John), Stacy A. Stevenson, Samuel A. Stevenson (Lindsey), and Laurence A. Stevenson. Great-grandmother of Cole D. Caruso, Nate A. Stevenson, and Jacqueline A. Stevenson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. "Stacy" Stevenson. She will be sadly missed by her many friends, especially her bridge clubs. Marjorie graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1943 and she worked in the office at the Concordia Club in Oakland for over 20 years. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 1-4 p.m. Funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by interment in William Penn Cemetery. Gifts in Marjorie's memory may be given to Hillman Cancer Center, Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or https://hillman.upmc.com/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019