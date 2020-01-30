Home

MARJORIE "MIDGE" (KENDER) DAVIS

MARJORIE "MIDGE" (KENDER) DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS MARJORIE "MIDGE" (KENDER)

Of Munhall, on January 27, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late William J. Davis; mother of Laura Davis, Diane Davis, Maryanne Letteri, Daniel (Gail) Davis, and Eric (Tina) Davis; grandmother of Shannon, Alden, Amanda, Adam, Maggie, and Nora; daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Dranosky) Kender; sister of Joseph Kender and the late Susan Mital, William Kender, John Kender, George Kender, Anne Danko, and Raymond Kender. Midge was a member of the Munhall Central Ladies Auxiliary and St. Therese Seniors Club, and was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Therese Parish. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, January 31, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Therese Church, Munhall. Interment to follow at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
