DePAUL MARJORIE
Age 89, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home. She was born September 29, 1930, in Pittsburgh to Andrew and Marjorie (Schrader) Lafferty. Marjorie received a B.A. from Duquesne University and her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools at Burgettstown, PA following her service at the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit. Marjorie had been an active volunteer with The Caring Place Women's Shelter in Valparaiso. On August 2, 1952, she married Alseno S. DePaul who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include their sons, Andrew DePaul (Carol) of Chicago, IL and Michael DePaul (Sherrie Wolfe) of Cassopolis, MI; sister, Pat Colianni; grandchildren, Michael DePaul (Helen Hunter), Nathan DePaul and Isabel DePaul; her black cat, Missy "O"; and a host of friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN, with a time of family eulogy at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN with burial following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter or The Caring Place.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020