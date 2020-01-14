Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE DePAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE DePAUL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE DePAUL Obituary
DePAUL MARJORIE

Age 89, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home. She was born September 29, 1930, in Pittsburgh to Andrew and Marjorie (Schrader) Lafferty. Marjorie received a B.A. from Duquesne University and her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools at Burgettstown, PA following her service at the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit. Marjorie had been an active volunteer with The Caring Place Women's Shelter in Valparaiso. On August 2, 1952, she married Alseno S. DePaul who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include their sons, Andrew DePaul (Carol) of Chicago, IL and Michael DePaul (Sherrie Wolfe) of Cassopolis, MI; sister, Pat Colianni; grandchildren, Michael DePaul (Helen Hunter), Nathan DePaul and Isabel DePaul; her black cat, Missy "O"; and a host of friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN, with a time of family eulogy at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN with burial following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter or The Caring Place.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -