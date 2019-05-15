DiCLEMENTE MARJORIE

Age 86, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 13, 2019. Beloved Wife of 35 years to the late Anthony "Burp" DiClemente; dear mother of Toni Lee (Phillip G. Buben) DiClemente and the late Keith and Kevin Merrifield; daughter of the late John and Kathryn Laux; sister of Marylou Hood, Joan Kaercher, Barbara Sharlow and the late Jackie Merrifield; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Midge was a great woman who loved life and her family and friends to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136, (412) 504-2000. Additional visitation will be on Friday 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Private. Please view and sign the family online guestbook [email protected]