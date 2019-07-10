|
|
DRASKOVICH MARJORIE "MARGIE" GRUPP
Died peacefully, Monday evening, July 8, 2019. She is now happily again in the Lord with her husband of 52 years, Matthew J. Draskovich. She is survived by children, Margaret Mete (Greg), Mark Draskovich (Jo Anne), and Monica Makley; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jody, Mitchell, Marissa, Michelle, and Michaela; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Gavin, and Mila; and sisters, Elenor Cyphers and Cyndi Hartwig. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 12, at Noon, at St. Catherine's of Sweden Church on Wildwood Road, followed by a family gathering at the North Park Lounge in McCandless. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Lighthouse Foundation, 1302 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019