Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE CLAUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE H. "MARGE" CLAUS

Add a Memory
MARJORIE H. "MARGE" CLAUS Obituary
CLAUS MARJORIE H. "MARGE"

Of Morningside on Monday, September 23, 2019, age 95.  Beloved wife of the late George Howard Claus; mother of Kathy Topper (Dave) and the late Peggy Pryor (Ted); grandmother of five; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Shirley Fosnight (the late Tom) and the late Raymond Sporman; also survived by nieces and nephews.  Marge was past president of the Morningside VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to travel and was affectionately known to her grandchildren as "Grandma Schwarzenegger." Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m.  Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now