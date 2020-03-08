Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 94, a longtime resident of Scott Township, peacefully past away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, George D. Russell, four children, Randy Russell, Catherine (Zreliak), Georgia (Spears) and Robin Russell, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott and granddaughter, Rebecca. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the family sponsor events at the Veterans Administration. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, (724) 941-3211. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, 10-11a.m. Blessing service will take place Monday, March 9, 2020, 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
