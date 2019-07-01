BRANNAN MARJORIE JUNE (GLANCY)

Age 93, of N. Versailles, PA died at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Raymond V. and Harriet Murphy Glancy and was born in Gallitzin, PA on July 6, 1925. She was married for 53 years to the late Edward J. Brannan who died January 29, 2002. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Rhonda) Brannan of Annapolis, MD; Robert (the late Sheree) Brannan of Pasadena, MD; Maureen (the late Andrew) Ryan of Wall, PA; Lorraine (Gene) Rizzo of N. Versailles; Bernadette (David) Galinskie of Shiremanstown, PA; Christine (Michael) Reed of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren, Andrea Murajda; Jonathan (Emily) Brannnan; Elaine (Dan) Fisher; Vincent Brannan; Ellen (Craig) Wilson; Emmalynn Galinskie; Lucas Reed; Elise Galinskie; Kaitlyn Reed. Also, great grandchild, Layla Wilson and step grandson, Jay (Aimee) Murphy; step great-grandchildren, Kate and Sarah Murphy and sisters; Dolores Sylvestor of Columbia, S. Carolina, Romaine (Joseph) Boley of Hollidaysburg, PA and many loving and caring nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia and Walter Buck and Betty and Howard Anstead. Marjorie graduated in 1943 as a Registered Nurse from Ohio Valley General Hospital and continued as an employee. While raising her children she was employed by McKeesport Hospital and the former Columbia Hospital located in Wilkinsburg. She was very active in volunteering for her children's school and church, St. Robert Bellarmine. She was involved with the Girls Scouts of Western PA while serving as a leader for over 25 years and then serving on the Catholic Committee on Scouting for more than 40 years. Marjorie also volunteered for many years at St. Peter's Child Development Center working with special needs children. She volunteered for the East Allegheny Meals-On-Wheels well into her nineties. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at _______ at St. Colman Church, 100 Tri-Boro Expy, Turtle Creek, 15145. Burial will follow. Remembrances may be made to the East Allegheny Meals-On-Wheels, 600 Lincoln Highway, N. Versailles, PA 15137 or Special Olympics Maryland, 3701 Commerce Dr., #103, Baltimore, MD 21227.