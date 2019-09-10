Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Northmont United Presbyterian Church
8169 Perry Hwy
Pgh, PA
MARJORIE L. DAVIS


1925 - 2019
DAVIS MARJORIE L.

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, age 93, formerly of Murrysville. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Paul Davis; mother of Scott (Paula) Davis of McCandless; sister of Marilyn (Karl) Belz and the late Sally (Wayne) Klaum; grandmother of Logan Davis and Brinton (Megan) Davis; great-grandmother of Zoe Davis. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Northmont United Presbyterian Church, 8169 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where contributions may also be made.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
