Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
MARJORIE L. (ZOURELIAS) NOLAN

MARJORIE L. (ZOURELIAS) NOLAN Obituary
NOLAN MARJORIE L. (ZOURELIAS)

Age 70. Suddenly on Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, Marjorie L. of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of her first husband, Nick Zourelias; second husband, Harry Nolan; and her last husband, Kenneth Hodil. Beloved mother of Lee, Nick, Ray Zourelias and Ryan Nolan; sister of Stanley, Frank, Rick, and Ronnie Kuhn; grandmother of Dianna, Caleb Nolan, Rob and Raylene Zourelias. Marjorie was an avid shopper and enjoyed a quick trip to the casino. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, Wednesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Services Thursday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
