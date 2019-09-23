|
|
NOLAN MARJORIE L. (ZOURELIAS)
Age 70. Suddenly on Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, Marjorie L. of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of her first husband, Nick Zourelias; second husband, Harry Nolan; and her last husband, Kenneth Hodil. Beloved mother of Lee, Nick, Ray Zourelias and Ryan Nolan; sister of Stanley, Frank, Rick, and Ronnie Kuhn; grandmother of Dianna, Caleb Nolan, Rob and Raylene Zourelias. Marjorie was an avid shopper and enjoyed a quick trip to the casino. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, Wednesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Services Thursday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019