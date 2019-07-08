Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
MARJORIE L. (GROVE) ROGERS

MARJORIE L. (GROVE) ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS MARJORIE L. (GROVE)

Age 87, of Valencia, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Rogers; loving mother of Cynthia A. (Randall) Dale, Barbra L. (John) Marsden and Lisa J. (Randall) King; sister of the late Donald J. Grove and Lois "Tooie" Sharkey; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Misty, Rian, Ryan, Sara, Callie, Kyle, Jonathan, Matthew, Casey, Randy, Erin, Molly and Benjamin; great-grandmother of Rylie, Finley, Nolan, Chance, Weston, Landry and Anna; also survived by her niece and four nephews. Marjorie was a proud homemaker and lifelong volunteer. She especially loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends Saturday, 11-12 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd.,  Bakerstown, where a blessing service will be held at Noon. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.alz.org/pa.  or Reading is Fundamental Pittsburgh, 10 Children's Way, #300 , Pittsburgh, PA 15212. RIFPittsburgh.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
