ROGERS MARJORIE L. (GROVE)

Age 87, of Valencia, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Rogers; loving mother of Cynthia A. (Randall) Dale, Barbra L. (John) Marsden and Lisa J. (Randall) King; sister of the late Donald J. Grove and Lois "Tooie" Sharkey; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Misty, Rian, Ryan, Sara, Callie, Kyle, Jonathan, Matthew, Casey, Randy, Erin, Molly and Benjamin; great-grandmother of Rylie, Finley, Nolan, Chance, Weston, Landry and Anna; also survived by her niece and four nephews. Marjorie was a proud homemaker and lifelong volunteer. She especially loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends Saturday, 11-12 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where a blessing service will be held at Noon. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.alz.org/pa. or Reading is Fundamental Pittsburgh, 10 Children's Way, #300 , Pittsburgh, PA 15212. RIFPittsburgh.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.