LECKWART MARJORIE
Age 82, of Ross Twp., died peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, at UPMC Passavant. She was the daughter of the late George and Louise (Whitsel) Taylor. She was a graduate of Perry High School. Prior to retirement, she had worked at the former Joseph Horne Co. in Downtown Pgh. for 34 years in retail sales. She had belonged to the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Marjorie was an extremely hard worker who loved making a beautiful home. She had a special talent for interior decorating. She enjoyed watching old-time TV shows, reading, music and baking. Her grape pies always drew rave reviews from family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Taylor. Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Leckwart; and a nephew, Robert Taylor, Jr. of Florida. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation, and any services will be private. H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences at BrandtFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019