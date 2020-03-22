MARJORIE O'LEARY (1940 - 2020)
Age 79, following a short courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease passed on Friday, March 20, 2020, of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of 60 years to Patrick O'Leary, Sr.; loving mother of Lori (Terry) Voltz, Lisa (the late Donald) Snyder and Patrick, Jr. (Kelly) O'Leary; devoted Grammy of Whitney (Christopher) Mark, Steven (Allison) Voltz, Sara (Jason) Lassiter, Christian Snyder, Courtney (Kevin) Rice, Maggie, Patrick, III, Ryan and Erin O'Leary; proud GiGi of Chase, Oliver and Mason Rice, Lucas Lassiter and Andrew Mark; daughter of the late Francis R. Guthrie and Mary Ann Reed; sister of John Guthrie, Donna Winkowski, William Reed and the late Sarah Moore, Joseph Guthrie and Debra Darr.  Also survived and preceded in death by numerous sisters/brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews and their families.  Marjorie was a longtime active member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and was involved with the church in just about every aspect. She worked for numerous years as a bank teller until her retirement.  Due to the current public health crisis, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.  A Celebration of Life/Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
