Age 75, of Valencia, formerly Hampton, on March 8, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on January 21, 1945, daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Geil Hunkele. Loving mother of Gary (Dana) Mack, Erik Mack and Tracy (Joe Rockwell) Mack. Sister of May Ann Zukowski, Frances Burkhart, Fred Hunkele and Dorothy Hunkele. Dear grandmother of Tyler, Kayla, Emma, Abby, McKenzie and Khloie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 4-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a blessing services will be held following visitation at 7 p.m. An adventurous and outgoing person, Marjorie loved the outdoors, animals and most of all being with her family and beloved grandchildren. A graduate of Hampton High School where she was involved with cheerleading and dancing, she went on to be first a nurse, and ultimately a longtime hairdresser in Valencia, where she loved taking care of her many devoted customers. Contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020