Marjorie P. Vance, 77, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Smithfield, PA to James and Aileen (Beirne) Vance. Marge was a graduate of Mt. Mercy Academy, Pgh. and the University of Cincinnati. Her early career at Gimbel's, Kaufmann's and Horne's required frequent traveling to New York, Europe, and Asia. This retail experience enabled her to establish the Hobby Horse, Inc., an equestrian riding apparel and tack shop, in Sewickley. She traveled extensively each summer with her big-rig tack shop across the mid-Atlantic states to ensure horses and riders were well appointed for the horse shows. She was a longtime member of the Sewickley Hunt, and always had a horse in the barn and a dog by her side. She is survived by her sister, Ginny (Andy) Komer, Sewickley; nieces, Kristin (Edward) Brandenstein, Wexford, and Katie Komer, Lafayette, CA; two great-nephews, Jared Solomon and Andrew Brandenstein; and one great-niece, Anna Solomon. Funeral services are private. A celebration of her life will be held at the Komer's residence from 3 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Memorials may be made in Marge's name to your favorite animal shelter. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019