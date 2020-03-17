Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARJORIE PILLOW ROBERTSON GRAHAM

Of McCandless Township, formerly of Ross and Bellevue, Marjorie Pillow Robertson Graham, 91, died on March 14, 2020. Daughter of the late James A. and Alice P. Robertson; beloved "Ace" for 45 years of the late Donald E. Graham; cherished mother of Sarah J. Graham and Hugh D. (Rebecca) Graham; treasured grandmother of Christopher (Hannah) Graham and Brittany (Dmitry) Demidov. Great-grandmother of Eden, Emiline, Elise, Alexander, Anya and another baby girl due in June. Born on the North Side on October 2,1928, Marjorie graduated Perry High School in 1945 (at age 16) and Westminster College in 1949. She was intelligent, kind, and very generous, and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed listening to music, shopping, reading mysteries, perusing used book sales, doing crossword puzzles, and attending her grandchildren's musical theater performances. Also survived by a sister, Anne (David) Goehring, a brother, James G. (Angeline) Robertson, four nieces, a nephew, and many cousins and dear friends. She will be profoundly missed by all. Friends received Wednesday 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m.


www.simonsfuneralhome.com


 


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
