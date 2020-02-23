|
|
PLANCE MARJORIE (GREER)
Age 98, of Trafford and Fort Meyers, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born on November 18, 1921 the daughter of the late James and Mollie (Young) Greer. Wife of the late Sterling Plance; sister of the late Janice Hugus (Bill); Frank (Ida), Homer (Frances) and John (Ruth) Greer and a nephew Wayne S. Greer. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and dear friend Dorothy Brewer and family. Marjorie was a devoted member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church and gave generously of her time and talents. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family and friends and spending her summer vacations at Mahaffey Church Camp. Burial was private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Trafford 412-372-3111 assisted the family with arrangements.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020