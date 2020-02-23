Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE PLANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE (GREER) PLANCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE (GREER) PLANCE Obituary
PLANCE MARJORIE (GREER)

Age 98, of Trafford and Fort Meyers, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born on November 18, 1921 the daughter of the late James and Mollie (Young) Greer.  Wife of the late Sterling Plance; sister of the late Janice Hugus (Bill); Frank (Ida), Homer (Frances) and John (Ruth) Greer and a nephew Wayne S. Greer. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and dear friend Dorothy Brewer and family. Marjorie was a devoted member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church and gave generously of her time and talents.  She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family and friends and spending her summer vacations at Mahaffey Church Camp.  Burial was private.  The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Trafford 412-372-3111 assisted the family with arrangements.


www.dobrinickfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -