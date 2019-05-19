Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE PREGANZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE PREGANZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARJORIE PREGANZ Obituary
PREGANZ MARJORIE

Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Anna, she was born in Leetsdale, PA. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael, John, Peter, Henry, Helen and Mary Ann. Marjie is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marjie will always be remembered for her quiet disposition, contagious smile and kindness to all. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Marjie's life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, McKees Rocks, PA. Arrangements entrusted to VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Village, c/o Sewickley Children's Home Project, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Thank you to all of the Masonic Village at Sewickley staff for their kindness and excellent care to Marjie during the last season of her life.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Download Now