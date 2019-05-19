PREGANZ MARJORIE

Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Anna, she was born in Leetsdale, PA. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael, John, Peter, Henry, Helen and Mary Ann. Marjie is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marjie will always be remembered for her quiet disposition, contagious smile and kindness to all. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Marjie's life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, McKees Rocks, PA. Arrangements entrusted to VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Village, c/o Sewickley Children's Home Project, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Thank you to all of the Masonic Village at Sewickley staff for their kindness and excellent care to Marjie during the last season of her life.