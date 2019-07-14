|
STAHL-BARTON MARJORIE
Age 92, of Franklin Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Marjorie was born February 19, 1927. Beloved mother to Karen G. Stahl (former son-in-law, Donald Marks), Edward (Janice) Stahl; loving grandmother to six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Koerbel; three nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Evelyn Grace Koerbel; first husband, Arthur J. Stahl (1998); second husband, Arthur Barton (2016). Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019