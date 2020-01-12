Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE JESSUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE V. JESSUP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE V. JESSUP Obituary
JESSUP MARJORIE V.

Age 60, of Monroeville, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of Margaret J. (Green) Jessup, and the late Robert G. Jessup Sr.; sister of Robert G. Jessup, Jr. and aunt of Jolie, Jenna and Jeanna Jessup. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -