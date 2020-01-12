|
|
JESSUP MARJORIE V.
Age 60, of Monroeville, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of Margaret J. (Green) Jessup, and the late Robert G. Jessup Sr.; sister of Robert G. Jessup, Jr. and aunt of Jolie, Jenna and Jeanna Jessup. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020