J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
More Obituaries for MARK CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK A. CONNOLLY


1946 - 2019
MARK A. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY MARK A.

Age 72, of North Huntingdon, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home. Born October 3, 1946, in Rankin to the late Peter T. and Georgiana Connolly. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for 13 years. Mark also worked for ASKO Inc. as a machine operator. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians #17, of Monroeville and the American Legion of Bowie, MD. Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Peter V. Connolly; a brother-in-law, Bob Cisler. Beloved husband of Hilda (Antrilli) Connolly; loving father to Colleen (Daniel) Hilk, of Hempfield, Mark S. (Kelli) Connolly, of Butler, Marie (Richard) Fetsick, of Penn Twp.; ten grandchildren, Morgan, Mikaeka, Ryan, Julianna and Noah Connolly, Arianna and Evan Hilk, Nathan, Lily, Ava Fetsick; brother to Raymond (Joan) Connolly, of Pitcairn, Theresa (James) Petrak, of North Huntingdon, Paul (Marva) Connolly, of Bowie, MD, Marianne Cisler, of Wampum; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Connolly, of Swissvale and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
