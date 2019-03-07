Home

Reed-Culver Funeral Home
117 West Delaware Street
Tahlequah, OK 74464
(918) 456-2551
MARK MILLER
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
MARK A. MILLER


MARK A. MILLER Obituary
MILLER MARK A.

Former Pittsburgh area native, age 58, died suddenly on March 5, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Mark was born August 13, 1960, the youngest son of Harry R. and Matilda (Pici) Miller of North Versailles, PA. Mark was a 1978 graduate of East Allegheny High School and a graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics specializing in aircraft maintenance. Upon graduating from PIA, he relocated to Texas and eventually settled in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he worked for American Airlines, most recently as a crew chief. Mark had a lifelong passion for the beach, his dogs, channel-surfing, cooking for family gatherings, a good workout and was a huge fan of music. He never failed to lend a hand where needed. Preceded in death by his father, Harry.  Survived by a loving family including his loving life partner, Pam Chaffin; mother, Matilda (Matty); brothers, Harry Jr. "Rick" (Barbara), Michael;  sister, Linda (John Coulter);  niece, Amanda Miller; nephews, Kevin Miller, Ryan Coulter and Matthew Coulter. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 9th at 1 p.m., at REED-CULVER FUNERAL HOME, 117 West Delaware Street, Tahlequah, OK.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
