POWERS MARK A.
Mark A. Powers, age 62, of Bridgeville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Born on September 25, 1956, he was the son of the late Frances and William Powers; loving father to Shannon Powers; dear brother to Stephen (Dianne) Powers, Paul (Carolyn) Powers and Douglas (Jean) Powers; he is survived by several nieces and nephews; Mark will also be missed by his girlfriend, Jeanna Fisher. A memorial service will be held March 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the cancer . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019