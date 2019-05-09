EVASON MARK ALEXANDER

Age 54, of Scott Twp, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved father of Madalyn Evason from his marriage to Kathy Evason; son of Donald Evason and the late Fairlie (Fay) Evason; stepson of Elizabeth Johns; stepfather of Jordan Spokane; brother of Cathy (Bruce) Caulk and David Evason; many nieces and nephews. While "The Most Interesting Man in the World" may have been a successful ad campaign, Mark Evason was the living embodiment of this character. From birth, he had an insatiable desire for knowledge, whether it be science, the arts or politics. This thirst led Mark to the U.S. Navy as a corpsman where he was able to travel the world and see many of the sights he read about as a child. Upon his release, he furthered his career in the medical field where he most recently worked as a nursing assistant at St. Clair Hospital. But Mark was not defined by what he did, rather by who he was. And he was someone who could play intricate riffs on an acoustic guitar or teach his daughter, Madalyn, the finer points of camping and fishing. Spend ten minutes with Mark and you would walk away learning something or, more importantly, laughing. He had the enviable ability to put a smile on anyone's face with his wit and inimitable sense of humor. He was an incredible father who doted on his daughter and this pride helped him persevere through some difficult medical conditions at the end of his life. He will be missed by many but his spirit will be alive and well in Madalyn. Rest easy, Mark. Friends welcome Saturday 1-4 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Service private by family. www.slaterfuneral.com.