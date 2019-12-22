|
ANDERSON MARK ALLEN
Of Pittsburgh, peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born August 31, 1958, in Beaumont, Texas, youngest son of the late Roy and Louise Corabi Anderson. Mark graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and from Tulane University in New Orleans with a master's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Mark worked all over the world on various assignments. He lived in Australia, Cabinda, Africa and Kuwait, Kuwait, just to name a few. The earlier part of his career he worked in the oil fields, for Chevron, USA and later became a professional technical consultant, including time at EQT, Talisman, Norse, Highmount and NSI. He was also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mark enjoyed playing the stock market and was a technology and gadget buff. He was known to spend hours on the computer always working on a spreadsheet for his loved ones. Whether it was a simple outing or a long-range financial forecast, there was a "spreadsheet". Mark leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Denise McDonald Anderson; two daughters, Rachel Monique (Loren) Goodman and Jordan Marie Anderson (Pittsburgh, PA); brother, David (Sheryl) Anderson (Houston, TX); sister, Margaret Anderson (late Robert) Schulhof (Phoenix, AZ); granddaughter, Taylor Renee Goodman; nieces and nephews, Kelly Anderson, Stephanie (Brian) Murphy, Jonathon Nelson, and Gregory (Mary) Boyle; cousins, Donna (Roger) Olian; Charles (Marsha) Vorum, Steve (Tracy) Vorum, Anita Corabi, and Regina Morrissey. Mark was preceded in death by his eldest sister, Mary Nelson, and a niece, Colleen Akhverydan. We were all honored to call you husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and grandpa. We love you and will miss you tremendously, but God was ready for you with opened arms. The pain is gone, and now you are Home. Take your rest, "DaddyMan". A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m., January 10, 2020, 104 Angerer Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., Washington. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.