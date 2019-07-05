TROJANOWSKI MARK C. "DUKE"

Unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019 of Regent Square. Loving father of Sarah Sauter and her husband, Matt of Plum and Abby Trojanowski and Dylan Severson of Shadyside; dear Pop Pop of Connor and Brady; son of the late Frank and Mary Lou; dear brother of John and his wife, Sherri and Theresa and her late husband, Anthony. Duke volunteered at St. Colman and St. Maurice Parishes for many years. Duke's willingness to help anyone never went unnoticed. Friends received Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Monday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com