SEMK MARK D.
Of Pleasant Hills on August 26, 2019, age 67. Son of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Blasko) Semk; husband of the late Carolyn (Buffkin) Semk; father of Regina Beair and the late Angela Semk; fiancé of Jeanette Mehring. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Thursday 4-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday 7:30 p.m. Mark was an employee of the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant. www.savolskisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019