DePASQUALE MARK DAVID, ESQ

Passed away on March 14, 2019, in Philadelphia from drug use. Mark was born on April 30, 1988 and was a 2006 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he was a member of the baseball team. Mark received his undergraduate degree in Spanish from Duquesne University, and after studying in Italy, Argentina and England, graduated from Regent University School of Law in 2016. Fluent in both Spanish and Italian, Mark was licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania in 2017, and practiced until his death as a criminal defense attorney at his father's law office. Chased by demons throughout his life, Mark now sleeps with the angels. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Mauricio Berrios, Eugene "Jeep" DePasquale, and Josephine DePasquale, and his cousin, Anthony DePasquale. He is survived by his girlfriend, Andreina Mercedes, and their seventeen-month-old son, Adrian DePasquale. Also survived by his parents, James and Helen DePasquale, his brother, Thomas DePasquale, and his nephews, J.T. and Thomas DePasquale and his grandmother, Jenny Berrios. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10:00 a.m. freyvogelfuneralhome.com