McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Malachy Church
More Obituaries for MARK NEIDERHAUSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK DAVID NEIDERHAUSER

MARK DAVID NEIDERHAUSER Obituary
NEIDERHAUSER MARK DAVID

Age 62, of Kennedy Twp., passed away suddenly on August 31, 2019. Best friend and beloved husband of Patty Neiderhauser; proud and loving father of Kelly Neiderhauser and Michael (Katie) Neiderhauser; son of Nancy and the late LaSalle Neiderhauser; brother of Sue Ann (John) Evers, and Steve Neiderhauser. Mark was also brother-in-law to Bernice (Lou) Racke, Walt (Linda) Masilunas, and the late Margie Masilunas, Jeanne and Rich Majcher. He was also blessed to have many caring nieces and nephews: Bethany Semancik, Matthew Racke, Walt (Jennifer) Masilunas, Christy Colalella, Wendy Majcher, Greg Majcher, Jessica Evers (Marcos Pina), Michelle (Cameron) Moore, Kelsey Evers, Samuel Evers, and Anna Evers. Mark was the proud Godfather of Cara Bullock. He also had wonderful, gracious friends - too many to count - who deeply touched his heart and life. If you couldn't find Mark in the house, it was a good bet he was in his shop. He loved woodworking, his tools, and his projects. Be assured he'll find something to work on or fix in heaven! Family will receive friends on FRIDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered on SATURDAY at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
