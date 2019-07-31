Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK GROETZINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK E. GROETZINGER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK E. GROETZINGER Obituary
GROETZINGER MARK E.

Age 66, of Elizabeth, PA, formerly of Beechview, died suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Julia Groetzinger; survived by his brother, nieces, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on FRIDAY, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Committal Service will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwinds, 2101 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now