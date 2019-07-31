|
GROETZINGER MARK E.
Age 66, of Elizabeth, PA, formerly of Beechview, died suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Julia Groetzinger; survived by his brother, nieces, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on FRIDAY, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Committal Service will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwinds, 2101 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019