SHRECKENGAST MARK E.

Of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on April 25, 2019, with his family surrounding him. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Shreckengast; daughters, Holly (Rodrigo) Fonseca Fernandes and Kara Shreckengast; and son, Eric Shreckengast. He was the son of Richard and Beverly Anton of Pittsburgh, PA; and son-in-law of Hal and Pat Ormondroyd of Hermosa Beach, CA. Mark is also survived by his brothers, Randy (Diane) Shreckengast of State College, PA, Keith (Mary Anne) Shreckengast of Pittsburgh, PA, and Scott (Julie) Shreckengast of Santa Rosa, CA. Mark was a successful businessman. He was an avid distance runner, outdoorsman, and woodworker. Graduate of Richland High School, Pittsburgh, PA, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Mark was a loving and supportive husband and father and a kind friend, and he will be missed by all. Memorial service to be determined. In loving memory of Mark, donations are encouraged to the City of Hope Duarte, or AIM at Melanoma Foundation.