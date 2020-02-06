|
RAYMOND MARK EDWARD
Of Tucson, AZ (formerly of Brookline in Pittsburgh) passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Pat (Frawley); and step-sons, Brian and Stephen Gmys; and granddaughters, Heather and Stephanie; sisters, Susan (Jason), Sally (McKenzie), Joan (Defeo), Julie (Nydes-Giangarlo), Alice (Passarell); and brothers, John and Charles, both in Los Angeles area. He also had many nephews and nieces. Mark had attended South Hills High School and after graduating volunteered for the US Navy and served there during the Vietnam War. After the Navy he worked for the Duquesne Club for many years and loved living in South Side during that time. He eventually moved to Arizona with his wife Pat and step-sons, Brian and Stephen. There he enjoyed being self-employed and thrived on his internet-based business of selling real nature jewelry and gifts. He loved to travel to trade shows and enjoyed many cruises with his family. Mark also remained one of the Steelers' biggest fans and also rooted for the Pirates and Penguins as well. Memorial service is planned at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020