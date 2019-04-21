Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK HIMBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK F. HIMBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HIMBER MARK F.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frances (Frank) and Catherine (Fox) Himber; brother of Neil (Marge) Himber, Lawerence (Larry) Himber, Patricia (Pete) Erdner, Maureen (the late James "Dinger") Nickel and Kathleen (Dennis) Daly; survived also by nieces and nephews. Mark was a Veteran of the Marine Corps who served in Vietnam, he was the last of three brothers who all served in Vietnam. Mark was a city of Pittsburgh firefighter for 27 years. He was an avid reader and knew the history of all the city of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods. The family will receive visitors 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass at Risen Lord Church Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark's name to .


www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now