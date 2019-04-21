HIMBER MARK F.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frances (Frank) and Catherine (Fox) Himber; brother of Neil (Marge) Himber, Lawerence (Larry) Himber, Patricia (Pete) Erdner, Maureen (the late James "Dinger") Nickel and Kathleen (Dennis) Daly; survived also by nieces and nephews. Mark was a Veteran of the Marine Corps who served in Vietnam, he was the last of three brothers who all served in Vietnam. Mark was a city of Pittsburgh firefighter for 27 years. He was an avid reader and knew the history of all the city of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods. The family will receive visitors 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass at Risen Lord Church Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark's name to .

www.obriensfuneralhome.com