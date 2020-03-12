FORSYTHE MARK G.
Age 68, of Richland Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 following a year-and-a-half battle with ALS. Born October 27, 1951 in Pittsburgh, he was the husband to Nancy (Huch Haithcoat) Forsythe and son of the late William and Norma (Weger) Forsythe. A Memorial Service to commemorate his life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101. Memorial gifts may be made to The ALS Association of Southwestern PA, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or at their website, cure4ALS.org. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.