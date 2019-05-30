MUSHER MARK G.

Age 56, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was the loving son of Dolores "Dee" (Gimber) Musher and the late Norbert F. Musher; ex-husband of Pauline "Polly" Musher; brother of Jeff (Betty) Musher, Norbert (Barb) Musher, Dolores (Jay) Pegher, Michael Musher and Donna Musher; he is also survived by seven nephews and two great-nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. in the St. Teresa of Avila Church. Condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.