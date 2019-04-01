Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation
MARK "GAD" GUNTHER

MARK "GAD" GUNTHER
GUNTHER MARK "GAD"

On Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ofra Mark; beloved father of Mina E. Mark, MD, of Philadelphia, Daphne Mark-Ferenchik (Kevin) of Pittsburgh and Rona N. Mark (Niall O'Rourke) of New York, NY; brother of Dr. Harry Mark of New Haven, CT and Dr. Miriam Pollak of Berlin, Germany; grandfather of Gabriella Ferenchik. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and then proceed to West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation for 11 a.m., Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
