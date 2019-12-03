|
HECHT MARK
On Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved father of Aaron (Sara) Hecht, Sarah Hecht, Alison Hecht, and Loren Hecht; son of Helen and the late Arnold Hecht; brother of Steve (Lynn) Hecht. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 am at Poale Zedeck Memorial Park, Gibsonia. Contributions may be made to The Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or the , 8011 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019