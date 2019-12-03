Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Poale Zedeck Memorial Park
Gibsonia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK HECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK HECHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK HECHT Obituary
HECHT MARK

On Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved father of Aaron (Sara) Hecht, Sarah Hecht, Alison Hecht, and Loren Hecht; son of Helen and the late Arnold Hecht; brother of Steve (Lynn) Hecht. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 am at Poale Zedeck Memorial Park, Gibsonia. Contributions may be made to The Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or the , 8011 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.           www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -