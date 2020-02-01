|
|
KICMOL MARK J.
Age 63, of Ross Twp. on January 31, 2020. Loving husband of Lisa Courtney Kicmol. Devoted father of Ian (Lindsay), Neil, and Connor Kicmol. Son of the late Joseph and Anna Kicmol. Brother of the late Matthew Kicmol. Mark was an IT Specialist for BNY Mellon for over 30 years. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6 until the time of the Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020