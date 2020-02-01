Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
MARK J. KICMOL Obituary
KICMOL MARK J.

Age 63, of Ross Twp. on January 31, 2020. Loving husband of Lisa Courtney Kicmol. Devoted father of Ian (Lindsay), Neil, and Connor Kicmol. Son of the late Joseph and Anna Kicmol. Brother of the late Matthew Kicmol. Mark was an IT Specialist for BNY Mellon for over 30 years. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6 until the time of the Blessing Service  at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
