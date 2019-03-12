PINGIELSKI MARK J.

Age 54, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born on May 2, 1964, he was the son of John and Marlaine Pingielski. Beloved husband to Bridget Byrne for 28 years; loving father to Max and Maddy Pingielski; cherished brother to Jill (Rick) Gobert; dear uncle to Matthew Gobert, Jaclyn Barrette and Olivia Blankenburg. Mark will also be dearly missed by his dog, Lexi. Mark was an avid Penn State fan and golfer, but he most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

pittsburghcremation.com