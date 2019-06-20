RUTTER MARK J.

Age 63, of Penn Hills passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 39 years of Bron (Wickline) Rutter; loving father of Rick Rutter; grandfather of Madison McCune; brother of Alvin Rutter and Nelson Rutter; brother-in-law of Al (Cathy) Wickline, and their son, Brian Wickline. Mark graduated from Carlow College with his Bachelor's Degree and Masters Degree. He obtained part of his Doctorate degree from Indiana University. He enjoyed landscaping, golfing, and was very active with the Boy Scouts, receiving the Eagle Scout Award at the age of 16. Mark enjoyed old movies, and was a member of the Plum Masonic Lodge 799 and was a Shriner. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 11 a.m. in Reconciliation Church, 5501 3rd St., Verona, PA 15147. Family strongly suggests no flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or Boy Scouts of America, 2 Garden Center, Greensburg, PA 15601.