Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church
245 Azalea Drive
Monroeville, PA
MARK JOSEPH ZOLLNER


1951 - 2019
MARK JOSEPH ZOLLNER Obituary
ZOLLNER MARK JOSEPH

Age 68, died on November 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born in Monroeville, PA on May 6, 1951, to the late Dennis E. and Dolores M. (Fedor) Zollner. He is survived by his wife, Emma Mull Zollner; his children, Lisa Zollner and Vince Chianese; and grandchildren, Kyle and Zack Chianese. He is also survived by brothers, James (the late Seane) Zollner, Robert (Dianne) Zollner and sister, Janet (Douglas) Harnden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Zollner. Mark is also survived by stepchildren, Robert Beck, Jonathan Beck, Nicole (Kevin) Neill and Kristopher (Michaela) Restieri, and grandchildren, Charlotte and Harley Neill, Mikenna, Carter and Chloe Restieri and Julianna Beck; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. 


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
